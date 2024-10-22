Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.30.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

