Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.05% of Portland General Electric worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 94.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

POR stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $49.45.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 76.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,527.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,902.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,527.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,486 shares of company stock worth $262,153. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

