Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 250,520.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,847,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,985 shares during the last quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $528,429,000 after buying an additional 82,731 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $310,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $220,423,000 after acquiring an additional 203,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $297.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.10. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

