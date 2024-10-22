Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 21.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUM opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.98 and a 200-day moving average of $135.13.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,673 shares of company stock worth $13,918,095. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.53.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

