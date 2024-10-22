Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6,001.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,406 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,270,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,503,000 after buying an additional 413,744 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,242,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $566,956,000 after buying an additional 273,588 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,825,000 after buying an additional 202,097 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,060,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,259,000 after buying an additional 99,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,268,000 after buying an additional 240,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $181.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $193.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.07 and its 200 day moving average is $171.69.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

