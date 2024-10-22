Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $204,001,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,205,000 after acquiring an additional 470,076 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $55,075,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 501.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,539,000 after acquiring an additional 242,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,643 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $119.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.70, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Citigroup lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

