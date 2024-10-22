Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 365 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 73.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2,034.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 211,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 201,764 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $192.95 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.47.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

