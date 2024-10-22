Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 77 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.2% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 41.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of APD opened at $331.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.55. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $332.42. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.