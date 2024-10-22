Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 3,273 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,726,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,236,000 after buying an additional 42,798 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 327.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 41,956 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $121.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $122.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average is $112.96.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

