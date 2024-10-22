Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 644 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $495.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.57. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

