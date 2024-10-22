Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 81 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 271,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,786,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $2,543,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $141.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

