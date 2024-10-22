Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 8,718 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 64.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 107.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprott during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SII opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.10. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $47.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

