Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 533 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $431.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.13 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

