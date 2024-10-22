Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Truist Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.96.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,341,386. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,341,386. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,131,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,820,287.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $271.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.14 and its 200-day moving average is $284.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of -96.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

