Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,323 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 28,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $191.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $193.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

