Whittier Trust Co. Sells 5,735 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,773 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,324,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

