Whittier Trust Co. Sells 6,437 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.28. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

