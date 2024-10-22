Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 75.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 39,602 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $3,283,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $557,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDS opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

Several research firms have commented on WDS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

