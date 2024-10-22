Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after purchasing an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,382,000 after buying an additional 281,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 79.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after buying an additional 1,016,394 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Workday by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,518,000 after acquiring an additional 118,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $243.75 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,228,745.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,228,745.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,806.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

