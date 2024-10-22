WSFS Financial (WSFS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $715,712.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,924.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

