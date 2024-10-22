Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of XHR opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 1.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.66 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 1.72%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

