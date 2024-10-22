Zacks Research Expects Reduced Earnings for DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XRAY. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

XRAY opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -74.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,069,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,879,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,019,000 after purchasing an additional 402,329 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,506,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,995,000 after acquiring an additional 343,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,420,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,411 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

