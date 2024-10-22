Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for Sabre Q1 Earnings

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Sabre in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sabre’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sabre’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $767.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Sabre Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre

SABR opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.73. Sabre has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.68.

In related news, EVP Roshan Mendis bought 19,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,228.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 776,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,055.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 25.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Sabre by 9.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,986,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 264,026 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1,737.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 260.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 192,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 139,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.