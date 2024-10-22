Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Entergy Earnings

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Entergy in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.96.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $135.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.11. Entergy has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Entergy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

