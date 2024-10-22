Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.40% of Zebra Technologies worth $76,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $372.59 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $380.05. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.