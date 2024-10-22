Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Z opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -91.22 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $68.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $172,696.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,696.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $172,696.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,696.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,983.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Hillman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,825,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 105,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 71,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 66.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

