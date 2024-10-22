Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (ZWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,854,060.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,969,189.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,472. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

