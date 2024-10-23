12,774 Shares in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Purchased by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIK. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 194,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 75,404 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.