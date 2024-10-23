21,673 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,556,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $737,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,425,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.62.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
