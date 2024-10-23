22,022 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,386,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $171,833,000 after purchasing an additional 108,626 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 22.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 33,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 713.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 42.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $92.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.