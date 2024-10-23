3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Down 2.3 %

MMM stock opened at $131.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.46. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $141.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Melius raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.87.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

