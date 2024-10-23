3M (NYSE:MMM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Melius Research

Melius Research upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $180.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MMM. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

3M stock opened at $131.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $141.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $1,480,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

