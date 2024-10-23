411 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.7% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Argus increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.55.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $319.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.11. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

