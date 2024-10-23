6,873 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 300,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 91,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 103,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 44,201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

