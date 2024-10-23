6,993 Shares in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

