6,993 Shares in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.66.
Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Profile
