AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 375,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $40,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded AAON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

AAON Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AAON opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $113.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. AAON’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,850.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,871.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,850.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

