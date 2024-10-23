abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Financial Designs Corp grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Financial Designs Corp now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

SGOL opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

