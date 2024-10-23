Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Holdings Lowered by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 103.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 577.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALEX. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

