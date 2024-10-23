Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $41,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Equinix by 25.9% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 369,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,516,000 after acquiring an additional 75,888 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $878.37 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $857.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $798.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $914.36.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

