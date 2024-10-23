Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $35.33 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $35,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 54.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.57.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $629.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $646.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.99.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.