Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $48.45 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 496,951 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 143,258 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $48,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,466.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,992 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,721,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $96.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

