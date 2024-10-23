Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 5,992 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $34,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Kraft Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,611,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,686,000 after buying an additional 276,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,088,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 226,276 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

