Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

