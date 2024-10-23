Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.33 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 23.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, major shareholder United Canada Council Workers sold 44,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,335,972.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,980 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,850.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.