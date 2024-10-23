Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.33 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 23.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance
Shares of AMAL stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
Amalgamated Financial Company Profile
Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
