Analysts Set Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Price Target at $8.33

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.33.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television
Gray Television Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of GTN stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.29 million, a P/E ratio of -45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is -266.67%.
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.
Featured Stories
