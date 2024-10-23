Analysts Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Target Price at $22.60

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. Barclays decreased their target price on InMode from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get InMode alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on INMD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

InMode Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 118.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in InMode in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INMD opened at $18.35 on Friday. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.81 million. InMode had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 21.00%. InMode’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.