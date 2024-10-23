Analysts Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Target Price at $20.43

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

A number of research firms have commented on M. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Macy’s stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 523.50 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

