Analysts Set Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Target Price at $14.50

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the third quarter worth $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the third quarter worth $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth $119,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 93.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

OOMA stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ooma has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

