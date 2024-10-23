Analysts Set Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Target Price at $17.39

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.39.

ROIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 617,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,193,525.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 876,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $10,354,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,179,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,160,011.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,577,309 shares of company stock worth $42,151,184 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Roivant Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

