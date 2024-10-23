Analyzing Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) & Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bancorp 34 pays out -56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Bancorp 34″s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $1.83 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Bancorp 34 $28.85 million 2.75 -$3.40 million ($0.50) -24.00

Analyst Ratings

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

This is a summary of current ratings for Old National Bancorp and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Bancorp 34 -4.02% -2.38% -0.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; multi-family finance; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; treasury management products; and merchant card processing, cash management, e-banking, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and merchant capture services. The company operates through its network of full-service branches in Scottsdale and Arizona, as well as Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

